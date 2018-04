April 19 (Reuters) - China Star Entertainment Ltd:

* TO IMPLEMENT RIGHTS ISSUE FOR 2 RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY 1 EXISTING SHARE AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$0.25/ RIGHTS SHARE

* ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF RIGHTS ISSUE WILL BE NOT LESS THAN HK$448.85 MILLION AND NOT MORE THAN HK$476.34 MILLION