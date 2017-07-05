FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-China Starch says unit entered into an agreement to form JV
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 5, 2017 / 3:13 PM / in a month

BRIEF-China Starch says unit entered into an agreement to form JV

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - China Starch Holdings:

* On 25 June 2017, Golden Corn, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into jv agreement with jv partner

* Agreement for formation of jv company with registered capital of rmb200 million

* Registered capital of jv co to be contributed as to RMB110 mln by GOLDEN CORN and RMB90 mln by Linqing Deneng Bio TechnoloGY

* JV co was established on 30 June 2017;owned as to 55% by Golden Corn and 45% by jv partner

* Principal business of JV co is manufacture, research and development, sale of starch and starch products, food additives, feeds, amino acids for feeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.