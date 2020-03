March 25 (Reuters) - China State Construction International Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$5.41 BILLION VERSUS HK$4.50 BILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$61.67 BILLION VERSUS HK$55.63 BILLION

* GROUP'S MAIN BUSINESS MARKET IS FACING CHALLENGES DUE TO PREVALENCE OF COVID-19 AND OTHER FACTORS