May 26 (Reuters) - China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd :

* DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL DEFAULTS FROM CUSTOMERS AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* HAS NOT IMPLEMENTED ANY JOB CUTS ACROSS BUSINESSES

* PRODUCTION FACILITIES CURRENTLY RUNNING AT 70%-80% UTILIZATION RATE

* PRODUCED & SOLD ABOUT 60,000 TONS OF RUBBER CHEMICALS FROM JAN TO MAY