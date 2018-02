BRIEF-China Taifeng Beddings Lodged Request On Listing Committee's Decision To Cancel Co's Listing

Feb 5 (Reuters) - China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd :

* ‍ON JAN 26, RECEIVED LETTER FROM STOCK EXCHANGE INFORMING LISTING COMMITTEE DECIDED TO PROCEED TO CANCEL LISTING OF CO​

* ‍LODGED REQUEST THAT DECISION OF LISTING COMMITTEE BE REFERRED TO LISTING (REVIEW) COMMITTEE​

* ENTERED LEGALLY-BINDING AND CONDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH INVESTORS IN RELATION TO PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING

* TO BUY CO INCORPORATED IN BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS; ‍ ACQUISITION WILL CONSTITUTE DEEMED NEW LISTING APPLICATION FOR CO​