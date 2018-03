March 23 (Reuters) - China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd :

* ‍2017 PROFITS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$6.136 BILLION, INCREASED BY 27.0%​

* ‍2017 TOTAL PREMIUM HK$178.7 BILLION INCREASED BY 19.7%​

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 HK CENTS PER SHARE​