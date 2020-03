March 27 (Reuters) - China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$9.009 BILLION, UP 30.9%

* FY TOTAL PREMIUMS WRITTEN & POLICY FEES REACHED HK$223.0 BILLION, INCREASED BY 11.7%

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* COVID-19 HAS CERTAIN IMPACTS ON OVERALL ECONOMY AND GROUP'S OPERATION