BRIEF-China Taiping Insurance Posts 1 Jan-31 May Gross Premium Income Of Subsidiaries

June 15 (Reuters) - China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd :

* CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE- 1 JAN-31 MAY GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS RMB 76,754.76 MILLION VERSUS RMB 77,394.13 MILLION PCP

* CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE- 1 JAN-31 MAY GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE BUSINESS RMB 11,272.92 MILLION VERSUS RMB 11,184.70 MILLION PCP

* CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE- 1 JAN-31 MAY GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF PENSION BUSINESS RMB 2,413.92 MILLION VERSUS RMB 2,390.97 MILLION