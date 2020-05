May 14 (Reuters) - China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd :

* JAN-APRIL GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF TAIPING LIFE INSURANCE CO RMB 67,056.13 MILLION VERSUS RMB 68,745.93 MILLION

* JAN-APRIL GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF TAIPING GENERAL INSURANCE RMB8,870.73 MILLION VERSUS RMB8,852.75MLN

* JAN-APRIL GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF TAIPING PENSION CO RMB 2,074.31 MILLION VERSUS RMB 2,119.46 MILLION