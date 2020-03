BRIEF-China Taiping Insurance Says 2-Mth Gross Premium Income Of Pension Business RMB956.26 Million

March 16 (Reuters) - China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd :

* CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD- 2-MONTH GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF PENSION BUSINESS RMB 956.26 MILLION VERSUS RMB 914.81 MILLION

* CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD - JAN 1 TO FEB 29, GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF TAIPING LIFE INSURANCE CO RMB41,828.76 MILLION VERSUS RMB45,814.04 MILLION

* CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HOLDINGS- GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF PROPERTY AND CASUALTY BUSINESS FROM 1 JAN TO 29 FEB RMB 4,431.89 MILLION VERSUS RMB 4,094.68 MILLION