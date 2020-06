June 17 (Reuters) - China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd :

* CONSIDERING A POTENTIAL ISSUANCE OF SHARES BY UNIT TO EXTERNAL INVESTOR

* IF MATERIALISED ISSUANCE TO CONSTITUTE SALE OF ABOUT 25% OF INTEREST OF CO IN UNIT

* TARGETED AMOUNT OF GROSS PROCEEDS TO BE RAISED FROM POTENTIAL SALE IS ABOUT HK$3.10 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: