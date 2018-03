March 13 (Reuters) - China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd :

* JAN & FEB TAIPING LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD GROSS PREMIUM INCOME RMB41.90 BILLION VERSUS RMB45.21 BLN‍​

* TAIPING PENSION CO LTD GROSS PREMIUM INCOME FOR JAN & FEB RMB1.17 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.31 BILLION ‍​

* JAN TO FEB TAIPING GENERAL INSURANCE CO LTD'S GROSS PREMIUM INCOME RMB3,976.14 MILLION VERSUS RMB2,906.74 MLN‍​