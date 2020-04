April 16 (Reuters) - China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd :

* JAN TO MARCH GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF TAIPING LIFE INSURANCE CO RMB56,214.05 MILLION VERSUS RMB 59,981.60 MILLION

* GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF TAIPING PENSION COMPANY FROM 1 JAN-31 MARCH RMB 1,640.19 MILLION VERSUS RMB 1,672.40 MILLION

* JAN TO MARCH GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF TAIPING GENERAL INSURANCE CO RMB 6,585.25 MILLION VERSUS RMB 6,462.18 MILLION