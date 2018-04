April 27 (Reuters) - China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd:

* TECHFAITH FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2017; ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CEO TO ADDED ROLE OF CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR RETIREMENT

* CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY LTD - DEYOU DONG TO SUCCEED DEFU DONG AS CHAIRMAN