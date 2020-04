BRIEF-China Technology Solar Power Provides Business And Financial Update On Impacts Of Coronavirus

April 9 (Reuters) - China Technology Industry Group Ltd :

* CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HOLDINGS LTD- BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL UPDATE ON IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE OUTBREAK

* CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER- GROUP’S SALES OF SOLAR POWER RELATED PRODUCTS AND NEW ENERGY POWER SYSTEM INTEGRATION BUSINESS ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER- OUTBREAK BROUGHT ABOUT ADDITIONAL UNCERTAINTIES IN GROUP’S OPERATIONS ENVIRONMENT &IMPACTED GROUP’S OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL POSITION

* CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER- EXPECTS NO REVENUE FROM SALES OF SOLAR POWER PRODUCTS, NEW ENERGY POWER SYSTEM INTEGRATION BUSINESS FROM 1 JAN-APR 9

* CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HOLDINGS LTD - GROUP MAY CONTINUE TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER- UNITS ENTERED INTO CONTRACT FOR SALES OF TOWERS FOR WIND TURBINES FOR RMB189.6 MILLION AND RMB60 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY