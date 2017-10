Oct 27 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd

* 9-mnth ‍profit attributable RMB18,502 million, up 5.5%​

* 9-month ‍operating revenues were RMB274,702 million, up 4.1%​

* Total mobile subscribers as at Sept 30 2017 ‍240.56​ million versus 212.49 million as at Sept 30 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: