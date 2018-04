April 27 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd:

* QTRLY MOBILE SUBSCRIBERS 265.30 MILLION VERSUS 249.96 MILLION Q/Q

* QTRLY NET ADD OF MOBILE SUBSCRIBERS 15.34 MILLION VERSUS 9.40 MILLION Q/Q

* Q1 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF COMPANY WAS RMB5,698 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6.5%

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES WERE RMB96,613 MILLION, UP 5.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: