March 28 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd:

* FY OPERATING REVENUE RMB366,229 MILLION, UP 3.9 PERCENT

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB18.617 BILLION VERSUS RMB18.018 BILLION

* RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT TO HK$0.115 PER SHARE BE DECLARED

* FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE SUBSCRIBERS REACHED 250 MILLION, WITH A NET INCREASE OF 34.96 MILLION

* FY TOTAL NUMBER OF WIRELINE BROADBAND SUBSCRIBERS REACHED 134 MILLION, NET INCREASE OF 10.41 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: