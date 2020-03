BRIEF-China Telecom Corp's FY Profit Attributable Decreased 3.3%

March 24 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd:

* FY OPERATING REVENUES RMB375,734 MILLION, DECREASED BY 0.4%

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB20,517 MLN, REPRESENTING A DECREASE OF 3.3%

* RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT TO HK$0.125 PER SHARE

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC SINCE BEGINNING OF 2020 IMPACTED BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & NETWORK CONSTRUCTION OF CO

* ARE FACING NEW CHALLENGES IN DYNAMIC GLOBAL SITUATION & LANDSCAPE, WITH ECONOMIES OF SCALE FOR 5G INDUSTRY YET TO EMERGE

* BY END OF FEBRUARY 2020, SCALE OF CO’S 5G PACKAGE SUBSCRIBERS REACHED 10.73 MILLION

* BY END OF 2019, INVESTED RMB9.3 BILLION TO BUILD 40 THOUSAND 5G BASE STATIONS

* BY END OF 2019, CO-SHARED MORE THAN 20 THOUSAND OF CHINA UNICOM’S 5G BASE STATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: