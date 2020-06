June 26 (Reuters) -

* CHINA TELLS U.S. THAT CROSSING ‘RED LINES’ COULD PUT TRADE DEAL AT RISK - WSJ

* CHINA QUIETLY TELLS U.S. THAT ‘MEDDLING’ IN HONGKONG, TAIWAN, OTHER MATTERS COULD JEOPARDIZE CHINESE GOODS PURCHASES UNDER PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL- WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/3dAxdfj