March 31 (Reuters) - China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB6,549 MILLION, UP 28.1%

* RECOMMENDED TO PAY DIVIDENDS PER SHARE OF RMB0.12 FOR YEAR

* CORE PROFIT FOR YEAR RMB811 MILLION, UP 20.6%

* GROUP’S USER GAS DEMAND HAS ALSO DECLINED TO SOME EXTENT IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: