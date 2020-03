March 24 (Reuters) - China Tianbao Group Development Co Ltd :

* BOARD DID NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019

* FY REVENUE RMB 2.66 BILLION VERSUS RMB 1.60 BILLION

* PROFIT FOR YEAR RMB 317.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB 108.2 MILLION

* CURRENTLY HAS NO BUSINESS IN HUBEI PROVINCE AND EXPECTED THAT COVID-19 HAS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BUSINESS