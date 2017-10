Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Tianying Inc

* Says it signs agreement to set up garbage incineration JV in Singapore with Wah & Hua Pte Ltd

* Says unit United Expert Investment Ltd signs garbage incineration agreement in Vietnam

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yMmI8F; bit.ly/2ys7qor

