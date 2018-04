April 17 (Reuters) - China Tianying Inc:

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 5.0 PERCENT Y/Y AT 222.3 MILLION YUAN ($35.41 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 1.0 BILLION YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER

* SAYS ITS EUROPE UNIT PLANS TO SET UP ENERGY JV WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF ABOUT $64 MILLION IN VIETNAM