July 31 (Reuters) - CHINA’S HONG KONG OFFICE SAYS:

* BEIJING WILL SEND MAINLAND PERSONNELS TO HONG KONG TO ASSIST IN CARRYING OUT LARGE-SCALE NUCLEIC ACID TESTING

* SAYS CHINA WILL HELP HONG KONG SPEED UP THE CONSTRUCTION OF TEMPORARY ISOLATION AND TREATMENT CENTRES TO CONTROL THE PANDEMIC AS SOON AS POSSIBLE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/33cTVbV (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)