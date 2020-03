March 18 (Reuters) - China Tower Corp Ltd:

* FY OPERATING REVENUE RMB76,428 MILLION, UP BY 6.4%

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 5,222 MILLION VERSUS RMB 2,650 MILLION

* RECOMMENDS TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.01455 (PRE-TAX) PER SHARE

* AT THIS DATE, CO NOT AWARE OF MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECTS ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* GROUP HAS ADEQUATE FUNDS TO CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS AND TO REPAY ITS DEBTS WHEN THEY FALL DUE