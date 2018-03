March 6 (Reuters) - China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:

* UNIT ‍TO INJECT CAPITAL OF RMB46.94 MILLION & RMB35.10 MILLION INTO JIANGKANG PHARMACEUTICAL & SHUANGLANXING RESPECTIVELY​

* TIANJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL WILL HOLD 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN EACH OF JIANGKANG PHARMACEUTICAL AND SHUANGLANXING​