March 19 (Reuters) - China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:

* CO TO ALLOT AND ISSUE 604.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION SHARES FOR HK$2.68 BILLION, AT HK$4.43 PER SHARE​

* ‍PING AN LIFE INSURANCE TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 604.3 MILLION SHARES OF CO AT HK$4.43 PER SHARE

* NET PROCEEDS FROM SUBSCRIPTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT HK$2.67 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: