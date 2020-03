March 30 (Reuters) - China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:

* CO ENTERED TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH CHINA ACADEMY OF CHINESE MEDICAL SCIENCES THROUGH UNIT

* UNIT ACCEPTED TRANSFER OF CLINICAL TRIAL PERMISSION, PATENT & DRUG REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE OF HUASHI BAIDU GRANULES

* DEAL FOR RMB150 MILLION