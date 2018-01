Jan 30 (Reuters) - China Transinfo Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT ISSUES REVISED ACQUISITION PLAN, TO ACQUIRE 92.0435 PERCENT OF HANGZHOU TECH FIRM FOR 4.3 BILLION YUAN ($679.00 million)

* SAYS IT WILL OWN 95.3202 PERCENT STAKE IN HANGZHOU FIRM AFTER TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DLGyDU Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3328 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)