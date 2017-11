Nov 30 (Reuters) - China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd:

* ‍CO AND PEOPLE‘S GOVERNMENT OF CHONGZUO CITY, GUANGXI ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENT​

* CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG - ‍JV CO TO HAVE REGISTERED CAPITAL OF RMB100 MILLION, UNIT TO MAKE CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION OF RMB51 MILLION​

* ‍UNIT, HUASHAN INVESTMENT AND LUOYUE CULTURE WILL JOINTLY ESTABLISH JV COMPANY​