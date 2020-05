May 5 (Reuters) - China Trends Holdings Ltd:

* GOT A LETTER FROM STOCK EXCHANGE SETTING OUT RESUMPTION GUIDANCE TO RESUME TRADING IN CO’S SHARES

* REVIEW COMMITTEE DECISION HAD IMPOSED ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, CO IS REVISING ITS DEVELOPMENT PLAN AS A RESULT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)