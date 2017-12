Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Trends Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERS DEAL WITH RICH GROUP,SHANGHAI FENGTIAN & ZOU DONGMING; NOPO INTERNATIONAL & RICH GROUP TO ESTABLISH NEW CO IN HONG KONG

* ‍NOPO INTERNATIONAL WILL INVEST RMB22 MILLION, WHILE RICH GROUP WILL INVEST RMB66 MILLION IN INVESTMENT VEHICLE

* ‍INVESTMENT VEHICLE WILL INVEST SUM ASSETS OF RMB88 MLN INTO SHANGHAI FENGTIAN TO ACQUIRE 88% SHAREHOLDING OF SHANGHAI FENGTIAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: