BRIEF-China Trustful Updates On Seizure Of Assets Of 2 Units By Ministry Of Public Security Of PRC

Feb 19 (Reuters) - China Trustful Group Ltd:

* REPORTED BY RELEVANT STAFF THAT ASSETS OF 2 UNITS SEIZED BY MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SECURITY OF PRC

* EXPECTS TO TAKE MORE TIME TO PERFORM FOLLOW UP ACTIONS DUE TO RECENT CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IN PRC

* SEIZURE DUE TO RECORDS AND DOCUMENTS BEING KEPT IN A SHARED OFFICE WITH A RESIGNED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* RESIGNED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR HOLDS 49% STAKE IN UNIT & WAS ARRESTED DURING COURSE OF SEIZURE OF HIS OTHER BUSINESSES

* EXPECTS CIRCUMSTANCE TO IMPACT TEMPORARILY SUSPENSION OF SILVERWARE BUSINESS OPERATIONS & PREPARATION OF FY MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT