BRIEF-China U-Ton Holdings Ltd Updates On Series Of Arbitrations

Feb 28 (Reuters) - China U-Ton Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON SERIES OF ARBITRATIONS LODGED BY HEBEI CHANGTONG AGAINST CHINA MOBILE HEBEI

* CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS COMMISSION, OTHER COMMISSIONS ORDERED CHINA MOBILE HEBEI TO REPAY ABOUT RMB125.96 MILLION

* ARBITRATION COMMISSIONS MAY HAND DOWN FURTHER BATCHES OF DECISION ON ARBITRATIONS AGAINST CHINA MOBILE HEBEI

* HEBEI CHANGTONG MAY SUBMIT FURTHER ARBITRATIONS AGAINST CHINA MOBILE HEBEI