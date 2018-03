March 16 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd:

* ‍NOTES MEDIA STATING COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF SERVICE REVENUE AND PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR 4 YEARS TO 2020 ABOUT 6.5% AND 68.7%​

* FIGURES REFERRED TO IN MEDIA REPORTS RELATE TO SHARE AWARDS ADOPTED & ANNOUNCED BY CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LTD

* SUCH FIGURES ARE NOT TARGETS MADE BY CO