March 15 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB‍ 274,829​ MILLION VERSUS RMB274,197 MILLION

* ‍RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.052 PER SHARE​

* FY AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU) OF MOBILE BILLING SUBSCRIBERS AMOUNTED TO RMB48.0, UP BY 3.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR