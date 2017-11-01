FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd ‍updates on mixed ownership reform plan​
November 1, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd ‍updates on mixed ownership reform plan​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd:

* ‍Updates on mixed ownership reform plan​

* Unicom group to transfer 1.90 billion shares in Unicom A share company to China Structural Reform Fund Corporation Ltd

* ‍Upon completion of transfer, shareholding of Unicom Group in Unicom A share co will decrease to about 37.70 pct

* Upon completion of transfer, Unicom Group will remain as controlling shareholder of Unicom A share company​

* ‍unicom A Share company says investors of non-public share issuance made full payment for subscriptions of shares

* ‍Upon completion of non-public share issuance, Unicom Group holds 43.98 pct of total issued shares of Unicom A share company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

