Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* 9-Mnth ‍overall service revenue expected to be about RMB187.9 billion, up by about 4.1 percent year-on-year

* ‍9-month mobile service revenue is expected to be about RMB 117.0 billion, up 6.7 percent ​

* 9-MNTH profit attributable expected to be approximately RMB 4.1 billion​

* ‍"Expects that its financial performance will face increasing pressure in Q4 of this year"​