March 15 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd:

* FEB NET ADDITION OF MOBILE BILLING SUBSCRIBERS FOR MONTH 2.805 MILLION

* FEB AGGREGATE NUMBER OF MOBILE BILLING SUBSCRIBERS 289.840 MILLION

* FEB AGGREGATE NUMBER OF 4G SUBSCRIBERS 187.131 MILLION

* FEB NET ADDITION OF 4G SUBSCRIBERS FOR MONTH 5.840 MILLION

* FEB AGGREGATE NUMBER OF FIXED-LINE BROADBAND SUBSCRIBERS 77.473 MILLION

* FEB AGGREGATE NUMBER OF FIXED-LINE BROADBAND SUBSCRIBERS 77.473 MILLION

* FEB NET ADDITION OF FIXED-LINE BROADBAND SUBSCRIBERS FOR MONTH 0.433 MILLION