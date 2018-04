BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong Says March Aggregate Number Of Mobile Billing Subscribers 293.9 Mln

April 20 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd:

* MARCH NET ADDITION OF LOCAL ACCESS SUBSCRIBERS DOWN 0.308 MILLION

* MARCH AGGREGATE NUMBER OF MOBILE BILLING SUBSCRIBERS 293.945 MILLION

* MARCH NET ADDITION OF MOBILE BILLING SUBSCRIBERS FOR MONTH 4.105 MILLION

* MARCH AGGREGATE NUMBER OF 4G SUBSCRIBERS 194.202 MILLION

* MARCH NET ADDITION OF 4G SUBSCRIBERS FOR MONTH 7.071 MILLION

* MARCH AGGREGATE NUMBER OF FIXED-LINE BROADBAND SUBSCRIBERS 78.057 MILLION

* MARCH AGGREGATE NUMBER OF LOCAL ACCESS SUBSCRIBERS 58.758 MILLION

* MARCH NET ADDITION OF FIXED-LINE BROADBAND SUBSCRIBERS FOR MONTH 0.584 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: