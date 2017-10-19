BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong says Sept. ‍aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 276.866 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd:

* September ‍aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 276.866 million for mobile business ​

* Sept ‍net addition of mobile billing subscribers for mobile business 3.823 million​

* Sept. ‍aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 77.406 million​

* Sept. Aggregate number of local access subscribers 61.760 million​

* Sept net addition of fixed-line broadband subscribers 0.417 million​