BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong says Sept. ‍aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 276.866 mln
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 19, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong says Sept. ‍aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 276.866 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd:

* September ‍aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 276.866 million for mobile business ​

* Sept ‍net addition of mobile billing subscribers for mobile business 3.823 million​

* Sept. ‍aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 77.406 million​

* Sept. Aggregate number of local access subscribers 61.760 million​

* Sept net addition of fixed-line broadband subscribers 0.417 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
