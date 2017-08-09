BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong updates on progress of matters relating to mixed ownership reform

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* Updates on matters relating to mixed ownership reform

* Recently obtained approval from National Development And Reform Commission regarding its mixed-ownership reform pilot-run plan

* "Company has been informed by Unicom A share company that it is still negotiating with potential investors"

* Unicom A share co noted recent media coverage

* Coverage Regarding "China Unicom Established Operating Centers With Tencent & Alibaba & Speculation Of Mixed Ownership Reform Escalated"

* 2 operating centers referred to in article are still in their initial stage of operation

* Establishment of operating centers mentioned in article is not related to mixed ownership reform plan

* Has been informed by Unicom A share co that it has not entered into any framework agreement with any potential investor