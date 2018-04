April 20 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd:

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY AMOUNTED TO RMB 3,005 MILLION, UP SIGNIFICANTLY BY 248.7 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.

* Q1 REVENUE RMB74,935 MILLION VERSUS RMB69,005 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY MOBILE BILLING SUBSCRIBER ARPU RMB47.9, UP BY 2.6 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR