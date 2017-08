Aug 8 (Reuters) - China United Network Communications Ltd

* Says its two e-commerce operation centres which cooperated with Tencent and Alibaba are still at initial stages, will not cause big impact on company's operations

* Says set up of its operation centres not related to mixed ownership reforms

* Says it has not signed binding agreements with potential investors, talks ongoing

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ulpO1E

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)