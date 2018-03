March 14 (Reuters) - Realcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS CHINA UNIVERSAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREES TO SELL 75.2 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY TO A FUND BACKED BY SEQUOIA CAPITAL CHINA FOR 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($158.49 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FFu3H2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)