Feb 7 (Reuters) - China Vanadium Titano Magnetite Mining Co Ltd:

* DISRUPTION OF MINE OPERATIONS IN- WENCHUAN COUNTY DUE TO OUTBREAK OF- NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* EXPECTED SITE WORKERS WILL BE UNABLE TO RETURN TO WORK AT MAOLING MINE

* OPERATIONS OF MAOLING MINE WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAYS

* BOARD WILL CLOSELY MONITOR DEVELOPMENT OF OUTBREAK, EVALUATE ITS IMPACTS ON OPERATIONS OF MAOLING MINE