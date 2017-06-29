BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces successful bid for assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corp

June 30 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Limited

* Successful Bid For Certain Assets Of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation

* Aggregate consideration for acquisition is approximately rmb55.1 billion

* Guangzhou Wanxi Real Estate Co won bid for acquisition of 100% equity interest in guangdong trust real estate development corporation

* Guangzhou Wanxi Real Estate Co won bid for acquisition of 100% interest of guangdong international trust in its guangzhou real estate branch