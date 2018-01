Jan 22 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd:

* COMPLETES ‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ALL OF ISSUED AND PAID-UP ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LIMITED​

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION IN FEEDER FUNDS FOR PURPOSE OF ACQUISITION IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY US$2,454 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: