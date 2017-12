Dec 19 (Reuters) - SHENZHEN LAND & REAL ESTATE EXCHANGE CENTER:

* CHINA VANKE WINS BID FOR COMMERCIAL LAND SITE IN SHENZHEN FOR 3.1 BILLION YUAN ($469.59 million) - SHENZHEN LAND & REAL ESTATE EXCHANGE CENTER

* CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP WINS BID FOR COMMERCIAL LAND SITE IN SHENZHEN FOR 5.55 BLN YUAN - SHENZHEN LAND & REAL ESTATE EXCHANGE CENTER Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2D6rFbh Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)